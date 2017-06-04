Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is on its way to achieve one more milestone at the Chinese box office.

The biographical sports drama raked in approximately 25.25 crores ($3.92 million) yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 1067.34 crores.($165.53 million) at the Chinese box office.

Dangal has also collected 36.50 crores in Taiwan. The film now stands with the global collections of 1848 crores.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal chronicles the inspiring story of the Phogat sisters, raised to be wrestling champions by their authoritative father.

It’s not just the Indian audience who showered love on the film by turning up in huge numbers at cinema halls, but also the movie buffs in China who helped Dangal to create history by becoming the first highest-earning non-Hollywood film in the country.

Aamir is overwhelmed with the positive impact that the movie has left on people.

“It had a deep impact on women and men, and how we as a society can treat the girl child. It also had a big impact on wrestling. The kind of interest people have taken in wrestling after the film is significant,” he said.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Amitabh Bachchan, his Dangalco-satar Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif. The film will release is schedule to release in 2018. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya (Dhoom fame).