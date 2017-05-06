After shattering many box office records at the domestic market, Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal has scored big on its opening day at the Chinese box office.

The film, which was released yesterday in China collected approximately $2.5 million on its 1st day.

Aamir Khan has enjoyed great fan following in China in the past. His last venture PK, which collected under $ 1 million on its opening day, went on collect $ 20 million in its theatrical run and grossed over 100 crores in the Chinese market.

Talking about his fan following in China Aamir Khan said, “There is a lot of similarity in our cultures. I’m comfortable with Chinese people. I feel closer to people in China than in the West. A closer connection I feel. I can feel the emotion when I come to China. It is something that I really cherish. I’ve been acting for many years. In the beginning, none of my films was popular in China, especially with youth in China. Then Dhoom 3 and PK have also done so well here. It makes me very happy that my work gets so much love from China.”

Dangal also holds the record of Highest Bollywood Grosser at the domestic market with the whopping collections of around 388 crores.

The film revolves around an inspirational story of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer in an extended cameo. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and is expected to hit the screen during the Diwali weekend.