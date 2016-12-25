Aamir Khan starrer Dangal took an excellent start at the box office, taking an opening of almost 30 crores On its second day, the film has taken approximately a 20% jump. According to early estimates, the film has collected around 33-34 crores over Saturday. Thus taking its, two day collections to around 63 crores at the domestic box office.
The film is currently enjoying a huge positive word of mouth. It has successfully beaten the demonetization curse that was holding back the audiences since the past few weeks.
Considering the Christmas holiday over Sunday, the third day is expected to be even bigger. The film is expected to make it to the 100 crore club in 3 days which is commendable.
Is se fark nhi padta ki wo 1week mai kitna kamati hai,kyuki dangal Ka focos sirf 400 crore per ,dangal 08-01-2017 ko 405 crore ho jaygi collection in India ,and worldwide 1013 Crore .
problems:1-demonetization; 2-xmas & new yr on sun(no holiday advantage) 3-no commercial element (like rom,com,action or music)…
but-Aamir’s power & good movie will make it to 350+ cr (depends on wom & weekdays box)
aamir the god of acting not only in bolleywood but all over the world will definitely create a new record in box office by taking dangal in 400+ cr club . love u aamir khan (god of acting)
ur diehard fan: bikash yadav