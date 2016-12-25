Aamir Khan starrer Dangal took an excellent start at the box office, taking an opening of almost 30 crores On its second day, the film has taken approximately a 20% jump. According to early estimates, the film has collected around 33-34 crores over Saturday. Thus taking its, two day collections to around 63 crores at the domestic box office.

The film is currently enjoying a huge positive word of mouth. It has successfully beaten the demonetization curse that was holding back the audiences since the past few weeks.

Considering the Christmas holiday over Sunday, the third day is expected to be even bigger. The film is expected to make it to the 100 crore club in 3 days which is commendable.