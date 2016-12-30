Aamir Khan’s Dangal Scores 377.30 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has been performing exceptionally well in the domestic as well as overseas circuits. The film is already on the brink of making it to the 200 crore club in India and that is huge. It currently stands with a collection of 197.53 crores at the domestic box office.

In the overseas markets too, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark which is commendable. It now stands with a total collection of 378.74 crores at the worldwide box office.

Dangal has now surpassed the collections of Krrish 3 and Bajirao Mastani and has even beaten Salman Khan’s Kick in the worldwide grossers list.