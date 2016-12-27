Dangal is rocking the Box Office in a big way. So much so that in a matter of few days, it is going past the numbers that many a biggie had set in its lifetime journey. However, each day is milestone inducing the the Aamir Khan and Monday was no different as 25.48 crore more came in, hence resulting in the overall collections of 132.43 crore so far.

While this has resulted in the film emerging as a super success already, what is all the more remarkable is the fact that it has gone past the lifetime numbers of 24 other films that are in the 100 Crore Club. Dangal was the 49th film to score a century ever since the term 100 Crore Club was coined and with these massive numbers coming in, it has now found a place amongst the Top-25 All Time Grossers already.

In fact after today, the film would go past the lifetime total of films like Singham Returns [140 crore], Dabangg [140 crore], M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story [133.5 crore] and Rowdy Rathore [133 crore]. That would allow it to be at Number 18 on this list in just 5 days.

The Nitesh Tiwari directed film is doing brilliant business so far and one can’t even imagine how the collections would have actually looked like had Christmas and the New Year holiday actually fell on a working day. That would have easily elevated the film’s overall collections by at least 15 crore more. Nonetheless, so far the film is blasting away entirely ‘apne dam par’ with no support of holidays and that truly showcases how it has been accepted by the ‘aam junta’ and being loved by one and all.

Rest assured, expect the sound of ‘dangal dangal’ to reverberate for many more days to come right into the New Year as well. This one is heading towards being an All Time Blockbuster!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

