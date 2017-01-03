After raking in 73.70 crore in its 2nd weekend, Aamir Khan’s Dangal remained strong on its 2nd Monday at the box office.

This biographical sports drama raked in 13.45 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 284.69 crores at the domestic market.

Dangal is all set to enter the 300 crore club by tomorrow at the box office. The film will be 4th – 300 crore club entrant after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.