Aamir Khan starrer Dangal continues to enjoy its phenomenal theatrical run at the overseas box office.

In 3 weeks, this biographical sports drama has raked in $ 27.35 million (186.25 crores) from the International arena.

The film is now aiming to achieve the milestone of 200 crores at the overseas market. It is currently the 4th highest overseas grosser after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dhoom 3.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.