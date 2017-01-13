SHARE

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal continues to enjoy its phenomenal theatrical run at the overseas box office.


In 3 weeks, this biographical sports drama has raked in $ 27.35 million (186.25 crores) from the International arena.

Dangal Crosses 185 Crore Mark In Its 3rd Week At The Overseas Box Office
Dangal Crosses 185 Crore Mark In Its 3rd Week At The Overseas Box Office

The film is now aiming to achieve the milestone of 200 crores at the overseas market. It is currently the 4th highest overseas grosser after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dhoom 3.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY