Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal continues its strong run at the Chinese box office. The film collected $4.13 million (26.47 crores) yesterday and now stands with a grand total of $ 74.46 million (476.96 crores). The film is now all set to enter the 500 crore club in China.

It has also become the Highest grossing Bollywood film there. Dangal currently stands with a total worldwide total of 1221.20 crores at the global box office.

India Nett: 387.38 crores

India Gross: 542.34 crores

Overseas Gross: 678.86 crores

Worldwide Gross Total: 1221.20 crores

Related:

The movie has done 330% profit, through its collections in India, since its cost of production including advertising was just 90 crores.

Dangal, a story of a wrestler who trains his daughters to become world champions in wrestling, released in China as “Shuai Jiao Baba”, which means “Let’s Wrestle, Dad”. Just last month, Aamir and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote Dangal, which officially opened this year’s edition of the Beijing International Film Festival.

Talking about his fan following in China Aamir Khan said, “There is a lot of similarity in our cultures. I’m comfortable with Chinese people. I feel closer to people in China than in the West. A closer connection I feel. I can feel the emotion when I come to China. It is something that I really cherish. I’ve been acting for many years. In the beginning, none of my films was popular in China, especially with youth in China. Then Dhoom 3 and PK have also done so well here. It makes me very happy that my work gets so much love from China.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dangal’s Box Office Collection in China.