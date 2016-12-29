Dangal is doing well to qualify as a true Blockbuster before 2016 comes to a close. This was evidenced in Wednesday collections that read a mighty 21.20 crore. The film is continuing to collect at very high levels and the Tax Free status in some parts of the country is further helping footfalls. That has resulted in 176.98 crore already coming in which is tremendous by all standards, especially when one considers the fact that one day is still remaining in the week.

The manner in which the film is currently progressing, first week collections would be around the 195 crore mark and that would set the stage for the second week to take it up from there. It is going to be a massive second weekend all over again since holiday season is reaching its peak. Though there is no national holiday per se, there would still be good benefit for the film since the weekend falls on the last two days of 2016 and first day of 2017 which should provide further impetus.

As of now, there is no debate around the fact that the film would go past the 300 crore mark. That would help it get the status of an All Time Blockbuster. However, the real game is to see how much further does it go from that point on. The film has three open weeks for itself that would allow all screens to continue playing it in an uninterrupted manner.

Post that, OK Jaanu and xXx: The Return of Zander Cage arrive on 13th and 14th January respectively. In case Dangal has a very strong third week as well, it would be interesting to see how screens get allocated to these two new releases.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

