Aamir Khan starrer Dangal witnessed a mind blowing occupancy in the morning shows at the box office. The film saw an occupancy of around 65% across the country. The opening in single screens is less compared to multiplexes because of demonetization, but overall the opening is very good.

Since Dangal has received positive reviews unanimously, it will definitely help the film to show substantial growth over the weekend.

Dangal has received the second biggest opening after Sultan, considering the morning shows and it might become 2nd highest opener of 2016. Around 26 t0 28 crores Day 1 collections are expected!

The film has no big competition for 3 weeks straight, until OK Jaanu, which will release on 13th January, 2017.