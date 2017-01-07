With practically zero competition around it, Dangal has entered the third week on a high as well. The film collected 6.66 crore on its third Friday. Now this is a huge number indeed as the numbers are better than *Day One* collections of more than 80% of the films released in 2016. Only 20 films had a better *first Friday* in comparison to what Dangal has collected on its third Friday, which further indicates how footfalls are continuing to be generated for the Aamir Khan starrer.

The film’s collections are now 320.16 crore and while you read this, the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan [320.34 crore] have also been surpassed. The game is now moving to the next level as Dangal is challenging the lifetime number of the biggest All Time Blockbuster till date, PK. An Aamir Khan starrer again, the film reads a superb total of 340.8 crore. That’s a gap of a little over 20 crore. As things stand today, Dangal would be collecting at least 16 crore more by the time the third weekend is through. That would reduce the gap to around 4 crore, which should be taken care of on Monday.

To become the biggest grosser ever in 18 days flat would be an unmatched feat by Dangal and post that it would be exciting to see how much further does it go. OK Jaanu and xXx: The Return of Zander Cage are arriving on the coming Friday which would result in the screens splitting by at least half for Dangal. However, the Friday after that (20th January) doesn’t come with much of a competition due to which Dangal would be again able to breathe easy right till 24th January. Post that, Raees and Kaabil arrive on 25th January and the two biggies would be occupying all the screens available.

Nonetheless, Aamir Khan has delivered yet another triple century and an All Time Blockbuster, and one now waits to see what new records are set with his next release Thugs of Hindostan on Diwali 2018.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources