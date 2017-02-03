Dangal Makes 328% Profit At The Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal added some more moolah in its 6th week at the box office. The film collected in the range of 15 to 18 lakhs in the weekdays of 6th week.

Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has collected 385.66 crores in India.

The film has made a profit of 295.66 crores which takes its profit percentage to 328.51%. It is the most profitable venture of 2016.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles