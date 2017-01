Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has become one of the most profitable ventures for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has minted 378.24 crores at the domestic box office.

It has made a humongous profit of 288.24 crores which takes its ROI percentage to 320.26%.

Apart from becoming the most profitable film of 2016, the film has also become the the highest grossing film all time.