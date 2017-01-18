Dangal Makes 314% Profit At The Box Office

Dangal has been performing extremely well at the box office. The film currently stands with a collection of 372.75 crores at the domestic box office. It has officially become the first film to cross the 350 crore mark.

The Aamir Khan starrer was made on a moderate budget of 90 crores. It has now incurred a profit of 282.75 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 314.16%.

Dangal has beaten films like Neerja, Sultan and Pink to become the most profitable film of 2016.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it marked the debut of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the roles of Aamir’s daughters.