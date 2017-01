Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal continues to perform well at the domestic box office.

Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, this biographical sports drama has done the business of 365.87 crores.

The film has made the profit of 275.87 crores which is 306.52%.

It will cross 370 crore mark by today at the box office.

Dangal features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.