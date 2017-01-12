Dangal Makes Over 296% Profit At The Box Office

Dangal based on the life of Phogat family has turned out to be huge profitable venture for the makers. 90 crores just being its budget, it could churn maximum profit, thanks to its humongous collections at the Box Office.

Dangal has collected 356.89 crores at the domestic box office in 20 days.

The film has made a profit of 266.89 crores which is 296.54% ROI. It is also the most profitable film of 2016.

Dangal features Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.