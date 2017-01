Aamir Khan’s Dangal received immense praises from the critics as well as audiences. It has manged to put up a brilliant performance at the domestic as well as overseas box office.

Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, the film has collected 320.16 crores at the box office.

This biographical sports drama has made a profit of 230.16 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 256%.

It is the second best proftable flm after Neerja and will be beating the film this weekend