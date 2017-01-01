Dangal Makes 165% Profit At The Box Office

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has turned out to be a great profitable venture for the makers.

Made on the moderate budget of 90 crores including P and A, the film has collected 239.01 crores at the domestic box office.

Dangal has made the profit of 149.01 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 165.56%.

The film has become the 6th most profitable film of 2016 after Neerja, Sultan, Pink, Airlift and Rustom.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this biographical sports drama also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.