Aamir Khan’s Dangal released at the Hong Kong box office previous week. After it’s unbelievable run at the Indian and Chinese box office it was expected the same from the film at the Hong Kong box office.

In its 1st week at the Hong Kong box office, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected HK$ 8.6 million (7.04 crores). It juiced in another close to a million dollars figure on its 2nd Saturday (HK $991,921 or INR 0.85 crores to be accurate).The figures undoubtedly are extra ordinary and the movie is all set to create some unbeatable records in Hong Kong as well. The film minted 387.39 crores at the Indian box office. The film now stands with a worldwide collection of 1876.15 crores.

At Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir says, the philosophy is to make content they believe in — a practice they have been following for 16 years. They have delivered films like Lagaan, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly and Dangal.

While talking about the business philosophy, Aamir said in a statement: “You can never predict how much business a film will make. You have to make what you believe and financially you try and make it on a budget so that you don’t lose money.

Aamir added, “That is what we try to do. As an actor or even as a production house, we try to make it (a film) in a budget that doesn’t lose money hopefully. The extent of the business can never be in control of nor can we really predict that.”

Aamir next will be seen in Secret Superstar. It marks the directorial debut of Advait Chandan. Advait previously worked as an assistant director in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Kiran Rao’s directorial debut Dhobi Ghat.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in supporting roles. It is set to hit the screens this Diwali (20th October).