Aamir Khan’s Dangal has done the unthinkable. In just 7 days flat, the film is now entering the list of All Time Biggest grossers. With 20.29 crore more coming in on Thursday, the film ended its first week at 197.53 crore. While this has allowed the film to become the second highest grosser of 2016 already (after Sultan), it is now also challenging the biggies that have released in the last few years ever since the term 100 Crore Club was coined.

The film has now gone past the lifetime collections of biggies like:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 188.92 crore

Bajirao Mastani – 188 crore

Bang Bang – 181 crore

It would next be challenging films like:

PK – 340.80 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crore

Sultan – 301.5 crore

Dhoom 3 – 284 crore

Kick – 232 crore

Chennai Express – 227 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crore

Happy New Year – 205 crore

3 Idiots – 202.50 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crore

Dangal – 195 crore

While you read this, record of Ek Tha Tiger would already have been surpassed and Dangal would have found itself on the No. 10 slot already. 3 Idiots and Happy New Year too would be crossed by the time the late evening shows commence. The real challenge is to see whether the film would manage a stranglehold today as well, hence collecting 15 crore more. If that happens, the film would be on a huge high in 8 days itself as it would go past the lifetime collections of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, hence finding itself at the No. 7 slot of All Time Biggest grossers.

Expect many records to be destroyed and created in the second weekend for the Aamir Khan and Nitesh Tiwari film.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder