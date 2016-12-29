Dangal Inches Towards 100 Crores At The Overseas Box Office

Dangal has been performing exceptionally well at the domestic box office. The film has already minted over 170 crores nett in India. It is now inching towards a 100 crore club entry at the overseas box office as well.

Dangal currently stands with a collection of $13.85 million i.e 94.32 crores at the domestic box office. The Aamir Khan starrer is now all set to enter the top 10 overseas grossers list. It will soon beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year which stood tenth with a collection of $15 million.

In this list, Aamir already has three films which include PK, Dhoom 3, 3 Idiots while Shah Rukh Khan has four films in the list. Aamir’s PK is the highest overseas grosser of all time.