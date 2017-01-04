Dangal Inches Closer To 300 Crores On Its 2nd Tuesday At The Box Office

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has managed to rock steady on its 2nd Tuesday at the box office.

This biographical sports drama raked in 10.46 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 295.14 crores.

The film will cross 300 crore mark by today and will become highest grosser of 2016 by surpassing the lifetime collections of Sultan (300.45 crores).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.