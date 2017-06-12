Aamir Khan’s Dangal is all set to achieve one more milestone at the worldwide box office.

The biographical sports drama is on its way to become the 1st movie in the history of Indian cinema to achieve the feat of 2000 crores globally.

With its unstoppable business in the Chinese market, the film continues to achieve great benchmarks at the box office.

So far, Dangal has grossed $ 179.41 million (1193 crores) in China. Apart from that, it has also done the business of around 40 crores at the Taiwanese box office. The film has done the humungous business of 1435 crores in the international markets.

Dangal currently stands with the global collections of 1977.34 crores and will cross the 2000 crore mark by this week.

According to Aamir, the reason it has become so huge is that the Chinese connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments.

“I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much. It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up ther parents and cried. It’s a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work,” said Khan.

Trending :

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Film and UTV Disney. The film also stars Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurrana in key roles.

Aamir is currently busy with Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The film went on the floors in Malta earlier this month.