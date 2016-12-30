Aamir Khan’s Dangal has managed to remain rock steady on its 7th Day (1st Thursday) at the box office.

It raked in 19.50* crores and now stands with total collections 196.48 crores. With this humongous opening week collections, The film has now become the 2nd highest opening week grosser after Sultan (229.16 crores)

Though Salman’s Sultan had enjoyed the extended opening week of 9 days, while this Aamir Khan starrer film had normal opening week of 7 days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this biographical sports drama also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.