Dangal Inches Closer To 1500 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has turned out to be a game-changer for Bollywood at the Chinese box office. The film is setting new benchmarks each passing day, which is definitely going to challenge upcoming Indian films to break at the Box Office. The biographical sports drama raked in $ 3.35 million (21.70 crores) yesterday and now stands with a Box Office total of 748.02 crores in China.

By adding the China business, Dangal currently stands with a worldwide total of 1492.36 crores at the box office. The film will achieve the 1500 crore milestone today at the global market. It will become the 2nd Indian film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to achieve this feat.

With Dangal doing great business in China, the actor said he feels that films like it do not have any language or culture barrier and have a global connect. “I suppose people have loved the film. These kinds of films do not have any language or culture barriers. These are human stories which connect to everybody, irrespective of their language or region. So this is the beauty of creative things… that they do not have any national or political boundaries.”

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

Aamir will be next seen in Secret Superstar in a special cameo. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will hit the screens in Diwali this year. It will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again at the box office.

Post that, Aamir will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will go on floors from 1st June and will hit the screens in Diwali, 2018.