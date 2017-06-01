Dangal Inches Closer To 1000 Crores At The Chinese Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is on its way to achieve one more milestone at the Chinese box office.

The biographical sports drama raked in 13.50 crores ($ 1.90 million) yesterday and now stands with the grand total of $ 154 million (993 crores).

Dangal is all set to cross the 1000 crore mark today and will be the 1st Indian film to do so. The film has additionally raked in 32 crores in Taiwan. It has collected 1227 crores at the overseas box office.

The film currently stands with the global collections of 1769.34 crores.

With such an amazing response Aamir quoted, “While we were hoping that ‘Dangal’ connects with the people of China, not in our wildest dreams we thought that this is the kind of connect we would have. It was unprecedented. We are pleasantly surprised,” said Aamir, whose PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 also did well in China.

Aamir further added, “The reason it has become so huge, according to me, in China is that they connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments. I have been reading their reactions on social media. They have been saying things like how the movie moved them and how the characters inspired them so much. It made them realise what their parents went through. Many of them called up their parents and cried. It’s a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work.”

“It had a deep impact on women and men, and how we as a society can treat the girl child. It also had a big impact on wrestling. The kind of interest people have taken in wrestling after the film is significant,” he said.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.