Dangal Has A Stupendous 2nd Weekend At The Chinese Box Office

Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal continued its great run at the Chinese box office.

The film collected humongous $ 32.60 million (209 crores) in its second weekend and now stands with the grand total of 383 crores.

By today, the film will beat its Indian collections (387.38 crores) in China. Dangal has already become the Highest grossing Bollywood movie surpassing the collections of another Aamir Khan starrer PK.

With the added collections of China, Dangal now stands with the grand total of 1127.34 crores at the worldwide box office.

The film has become the 1st Bollywood and 2nd Indian movie to cross the 1000 crore benchmark globally.

China is still viewed to be a patriarchal society but the masses have connected with Dangal. Aamir is among the most popular Indian actors for the Chinese who also are fans of South Koreans artistes. “All those issues touched on in his works also exist in China, but no Chinese has ever made that type of film,” Wu Qian (pseudonym), a 29-year-old fan of Aamir, was quoted as saying by Global Times.

Just last month, Aamir and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote Dangal, which officially opened this year’s edition of the Beijing International Film Festival.

“They received a tremendously positive response from the audience, press and trade there,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India — the movie’s co-producer said.

For an audience heavily fed on action-oriented films, Dangal could be a dekko into the world of wrestling in Indian hinterlands, very powerfully brought out on the screen by a cast led by Aamir, and including Sakshi Tanwar, apart from debutantes Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar.