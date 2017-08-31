Dangal Has A Steady Run At The Hong Kong Box Office

After ruling the Chinese and the Indian box office, Aamir Khan’s super hit film Dangal is all set to create history at the Hong Kong box office.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial released on August 24 in Hong Kong. The film collected $687,848 on Monday, $841,839 on Tuesday and$ 720,780 on Wednesday taking the grand total to $ 7,769,594 (6.35 crore). The film minted 387.39 crores at the Indian box office. The film now stands with a worldwide collection of 1868.26 crores.

“Dangal is an extremely special film for us, a story that we strongly believed in continues to win hearts across borders. “It’s overwhelming that even today — nine months after its release in India, the film dominates the box office wherever it goes — including in new and relatively uncharted waters like in mainstream Hong Kong this weekend. It reinstates our belief that a good story, if made well can connect everywhere,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

The film, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Zaira Wasim. The film had hit the theaters on 23rd December at the Indian ticket window.

Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Secret Superstar in an extended cameo. The film will hit the theaters on this Diwali and will feature Zaira Wasim in a key role. Apart from this, the actor will share the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif in director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The filming of the film commenced on 5 June 2017 in Malta. We can’t wait to watch this one!