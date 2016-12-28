Aamir Khan’s Dangal Records Highest Tuesday Collections Of All Time

Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Dangal has not only managed to remain steady on the weekdays but has also shattered many box office records of many Bollywood biggies.

This biographical sports drama has raked in 23.07 crores on its 1st Tuesday (5th day) and now stands with a grand total of 155.53 crores.

Comparing with other Bollywood highest grossers, the 1st Tuesday collection of Sultan was 12.92 crores, while PK collected 18.85 crores. Bajrangi Bhaijaan raked in 21.40 crores and Dhoom 3 collected 21.25 crores.

Dangal has now become the 3rd film after Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to cross the benchmark of 150 crores in 5 days.

This Aamir Khan starrer film also features Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.