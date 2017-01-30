Aamir Khan’s Dangal became the highest grosser of all time with a collection of 385.06 crores nett (539.08 crores gross) at the domestic box office. The film showed a phenomenal performance in India and also became Aamir Khan’s highest grosser ever.

In the overseas circuits too, Dangal managed to cross the 200 crore mark. It brought in 202 crores from the international markets which is massive.

The film’s currently stands with a collection of 741.08 crores at the worldwide box office.

