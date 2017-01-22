Dangal is performing exceptionally well, even on its fifth weekend. The film has collected 378.24 crores nett (529.53 crores gross) at the India box office.

The film has now become Aamir’s highest grosser ever at the domestic box office. In overseas too, it performance has been phenomenal. Dangal will soon cross the 200 crore mark in the overseas circuits too.

The film currently stands with a collection of 198.73 crores in international circuits. Dangal has now made a collection of 728.26 crores worldwide which is massive.

It is the second highest worldwide grosser ever after PK.