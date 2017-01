Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has been on a record breaking spree from start. The film has now created history by collecting 376.14 crores nett and 526.59 crores gross in India.

It has become the first film to make it to the 375 crore mark. With an outstanding performance in overseas too, the film has now grossed 724.29 crores worldwide. It is the second highest worldwide grosser of all time.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also marked the debut of Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.