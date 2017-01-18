Dangal Grosses Over 719 Crores Worldwide

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has managed to remain steady in its 4th week at the worldwide box office.

Apart from grossing 521.85 crores (nett. 372.75 crores) at the domestic market, the film has also grossed 197.67 crores in the international markets.

Dangal now stands with the global collections of 719.52 crores at the box office.

This biographical sports drama is currently the 2nd highest worldwide grosser after PK (792 crores).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.