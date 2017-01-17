Dangal Grosses 717 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has fared extremely well so far. The film currently stands with a collection of 371.48 crores nett (520.07 crores gross) at the domestic box office.

Dangal became not only the highest grosser of 2016 but also highest grosser ever so far. With this film, Aamir has now set a new benchmark for other films.

The film made a significant business in the overseas too. It collected 197.67 crores from the international circuits.

Dangal now stands with a collection of 717.74 crores gross at the worldwide box office.