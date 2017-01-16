Dangal Grosses Over 715 Crores At The Global Box Office

Aamir Khan’s biographical sports drama Dangal continues its phenomenal run at the global box office. Till now, this film has grossed 518.15 crores (nett. 370.11 crores) in India and 197.67 crores in the international market.

Dangal now stands with a worldwide collections of 715.82 crores at the box office.

It is currently the 2nd highest worldwide grosser after PK (792 crores).

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.