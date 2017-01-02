Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Dangal has crossed the 500 crore benchmark at the worldwide box office.

After grossing 378.65 crores (nett. 270.47 crores) at the domestic market, the film has also grossed 139.42 crores at the overseas box office.

Dangal now stands with a global total of 518.07 crores. It is currently the 5th highest worldwide grosser of all time.

This biographical sports drama will soon surpass the worldwide collections of Dhoom 3 (542 crores) to grab the 4th position in the list.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)