Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Dangal has crossed the 500 crore benchmark at the worldwide box office.
After grossing 378.65 crores (nett. 270.47 crores) at the domestic market, the film has also grossed 139.42 crores at the overseas box office.
Dangal now stands with a global total of 518.07 crores. It is currently the 5th highest worldwide grosser of all time.
This biographical sports drama will soon surpass the worldwide collections of Dhoom 3 (542 crores) to grab the 4th position in the list.
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|Overseas
(Gross)
|India
(Nett)
|India
(Gross)
|Global
|1. PK (2014)
|303.00
|339.50
|489.00
|792.00
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
|193.39
|320.34
|432.46
|626.00
|3. Sultan (2016)
|168.00
|300.45
|420.65
|589.00
|4. Dhoom3 (2013)
|170.00
|280.25
|372.00
|542.00
|5. Dangal (2016)
|139.42
|270.47
|378.65
|518.07
|6. Chennai Express (2013)
|121.00
|226.70
|301.00
|422.00
|7. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
|93.70
|207.40
|305.00
|399.00
|8. 3 Idiots (2009)
|126.00
|202.00
|269.00
|395.00
|9. Dilwale (2015)
|180.09
|148.72
|214.15
|394.00
|10. Happy New Year (2014)
|90.00
|205.00
|295.00
|385.00
|11. Kick (2014)
|67.58
|233.00
|309.89
|377.00
|12. Krrish 3 (2013)
|54.00
|240.50
|320.00
|374.00
|13. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
|101.83
|184.00
|265.00
|367.00
|14. Bang Bang (2014)
|79.00
|181.03
|261.00
|340.00
|15. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
|57.00
|198.00
|263.00
|320.00
|16. Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani (2013)
|58.00
|190.03
|259.00
|318.00
|17. Dabangg 2 (2012)
|54.00
|159.00
|211.00
|265.00
|18. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)
|45.80
|152.00
|213.00
|258.00
|19. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
|84.82
|112.14
|156.99
|241.81
|20. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
|80.00
|121.00
|161.00
|241.00
|21. Airlift (2016)
|47.60
|129.00
|184.00
|231.60
|22. Rustom (2016)
|40.54
|127.42
|178.26
|218.80
|23. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)
|30.00
|133.04
|187.00
|217.00
Dangal stars Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.