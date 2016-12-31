Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has crossed the 400 crore benchmark at the worldwide box office.

Apart from grossing 302.56 crores (nett. 216.12 crores) at the domestic market, this biographical sports drama has raked in 122.50 crores in the international markets.

Dangal now stands with the global collections of 425.06 crores at the box office.

The film is currently the 5th highest worldwide grosser of all time.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.