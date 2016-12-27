Dangal Grosses Over 260 Crores Worldwide; Becomes 17th Highest Grosser Of All Time

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has created and shattered several box office records at the worldwide box office.

Apart from grossing 185.40 crores (nett. 132.43 crores) in just 4 days at the domestic market, the film has also grossed 75 crores in the international markets.

This biographical sports now stands with a total worldwide collections of 260.40 crores. It has become the 17th highest grosser of all time.

Dangal will soon overtake Dabangg 2 worldwide collections (265 crores) to grab the 16th position in the list.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced under the banner of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions, Dangal also features Sakhsi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.