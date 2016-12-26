Aamir’s Dangal Grosses Over 210 Worldwide | Opening Weekend Box Office Report

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal performed brilliantly in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. This biographical sports drama grossed 149.73 crores (nett. 106.95 crores) at the domestic box office, while it enjoyed extended weekend at the overseas market and grossed approx 61 crores.

The film currently stands with a worldwide total of 210.73 crores at the box office.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.