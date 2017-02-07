Dangal Grosses 742 Crores Worldwide

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal managed to became the highest grossing film of all time in the domestic market. The film collected 385.66 crores nett (539.92 crores gross) in the Indian market. This is the highest grossing film for Aamir Khan.

In the overseas circuits, the film is refusing to slow down. It has now made a collection of 201.70 crores in the international markets.

Dangal now stands with a worldwide collection of 742 crores at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.