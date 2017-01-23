Dangal Grosses Over 733 Crores Worldwide

Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Dangal continues its good run at the worldwide box office.

Till now, this biographical sports drama has grossed 532.56 crores (nett. 381.07 crores) in the domestic market and 200.82 crores in the international markets.

The film now stands with a whopping global total of 733.38 crores.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Dangal will achieve the milestone of 750 crores or not.

Dangal is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it stars Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.