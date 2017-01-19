Dangal Grosses Over 720 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Dangal is still adding decent amount of moolah to its kitty over the week days. The film currently stands with a collection of 373.91 crores nett and 523.47 crores gross at the India box office.

Its performance has been phenomenal in the overseas circuits too. Till now, the film has collected 197.67 crores from international markets.

The Aamir Khan film now stands with a collection of 721.14 crores at the worldwide box office. It is currently the second highest worldwide grosser of all time after PK which scored a huge 792 crores worldwide.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was a biopic on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Phoghat.