Dangal Grosses Over 675 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the worldwide box office. Apart from grossing 494.90 crores (nett. 353.68 crores) at the domestic market, the film has already grossed 180.50 crores (till 3rd weekend) in the international markets.

This biographical sports drama’s worldwide collection currently stands at whopping mark of 675.40 crores.

It is on the way to achieve the benchmark of 700 crores at the worldwide box office soon!

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.