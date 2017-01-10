Dangal Grosses 670 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is all set to cross the 350 crore mark at the domestic box office, which will be the first for any film.

The film currently stands with a collection of 349.65 crores nett and 489.51 crores gross in India.

In the overseas circuit, the film has collected 180.50 crores which is quite massive. The film’s worldwide collections now stand at 670.01 crores.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial turned out to be a family entertainer and has performed extremely well across all circuits including single screens and multiplexes.