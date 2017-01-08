Dangal has been phenomenal over its third weekend too. The film has now become the seocnd highest grosser of all time.

It currently stands with a collection of 330.96 crores nett (463.34 crores gross) at the India box office. In the overseas circuits too, the Aamir Khan starrer has received a great response. The film has collected almost 170 crores from the international markets.

Dangal now stands with a collection of 633 crores worldwide which is huge. It has beaten the worldwide collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and now become the second highest worldwide grosser.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.