Aamir Khan starrer Dangal continues to perform exceptionally well at the worldwide box office.

Apart from grossing, 448.22 crores (nett. 320.16 crores) in the domestic market, the film has grossed 166.05 crores in the international markets. Dangal has now become Aamir Khan’s second film to make it to the 300 crore club after PK.

This biographical sports drama currently stands with a global collection of 614.27 crores which is huge.

The film is now inching towards beating Bajrang Bhaijaan at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.