Box Office – Dangal goes past lifetime collections of Kick and Chennai Express in 9 days

Aamir Khan now has three of his films in the list of Top-6 All Time Highest grossers. The film collected 22.5 crore* more yesterday and its total currently stands at 238.5 crore*. He is now pretty much competing with himself when it comes to the biggest Box Office successes of all time as his PK sits at the top while Dhoom: 3 is the next in line. This is how the biggies currently stand:

PK – 339.50 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 320.24 crore

Sultan – 300.45 crore

Dhoom: 3 – 280.25 crore

Dangal – 238.5 crore*

Kick – 233 crore

Chennai Express – 226.70 crore

In the process, the Aamir Khan starrer has now gone past the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Kick and Shahrukh Khan’s Chennai Express in 9 days flat.

There is just no stopping the film and what makes it further special is the fact that it is rooted in ‘desi’ setting. As a matter of fact that’s a common element in all films in the list of top grossers, barring Dhoom: 3. That was the only film with a Hollywood set up to it. Otherwise be it PK [religion], Bajrangi Bhaijaan [Hindu-Muslim sentiments], Sultan [sports-meets-romance set up in North India] or Dangal [sports-meets-women empowerment set up in north India], each of these films has a strong Indian element going for it which has made it a pan-India success.

A lesson to be learnt perhaps, as Bollywood steps into the New Year!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder