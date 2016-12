Aamir Khan’s Dangal has opened with massive numbers in North America.

This biographical sports drama raked in 325 K (approx 2.20 crores) on the Wednesday night previews, while the collections from 29 screens are yet to come.

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra and Sana Fatima Sheikh in key roles.