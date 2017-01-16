Dangal Will Soon Beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Become The 2nd Highest Overseas Grosser Of All Time

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal continues to shatter box office records at the overseas box office. So far, the film has grossed $ 29 million (197.67 crores) from the international market.

With this total this Aamir Khan starrer has equaled the overseas lifetime collections of Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and will soon surpass it, to become the 2nd highest overseas grosser of all time.

Will Dangal beat PK to become the highest overseas grosser of all time?

This biographical sports drama is produced under the banners of UTV Disney and Aamir Khan Productions and it also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.