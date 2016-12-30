Dangal Evicts Happy New Year; Enters Top 10 Overseas Grosser Of All Time

Apart from performing excellently at the domestic box office, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is doing great business in the international market too. Till now, this biographical sports drama has grossed $15.00 Million (102.20 crores) at the overseas box office.

Dangal has now surpassed the overseas collections of Happy New Year.

It has now become the 10th highest grosser film in the overseas market. The film will soon overtake the collections of Bajirao Mastani and Chennai Express ($ 19.3 Million) to grab the 8th position in the list.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.